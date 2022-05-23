Liam Payne’s Fiancée Maya Henry has a request for fans.

On Monday, a One Direction fan account posted photos of what seem to be Payne close with another woman. The account originally tagged Henry when it posted the photos.

She responded to the post in the comments.

“I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman,” she wrote in a now-deleted comment, via E! News. “This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

Payne and Henry first announced their relationship in August 2019 after they were photographed in public together. They announced their engagement a year later in August 2020. By June next year, however, they called it off and split. A month later, however, they got back together again.