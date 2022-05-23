A woman claimed Johnny Depp is the father of her child in an unexpected and shocking outburst during the the twenty-first day of the actor’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. However, the whole incident appears to have been nothing more than a joke.

READ MORE: Kate Moss To Testify In Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Trial Over Alleged Stairs Incident

The moment happened earlier in the day on Monday as the court was about adjourn for its regular morning break. The TV cameras had been switched off and thus didn’t capture the moment on tape, but reporters and photographers were still assembled in the courtroom and witnessed what happened.

Law & Crime‘s Angenette Levy was one of the reporters still in the room. “All of a sudden, this woman… she stands up at the back of the courtroom with her baby, and she says ‘Johnny I love you, our souls are connected,'” Levy recalled in a segment broadcast by the news outlet. Levy added that Depp turned to wave to the woman before things got even crazier. “She held up the baby and said: ‘This baby is yours,'” Levy said.

The woman was then immediately removed from the court and her access wristband was cut off. “The deputy was like ‘You’re outta here,'” Levy explained. “It was pretty wild. It was a moment.”

US actor Johnny Depp gestures to the gallery as he leaves for a break in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 23, 2022. – Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” — STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Law & Crime‘s Jesse Cord Weber was stunned listening to Levy’s account. “Was she waiting with the baby at 1AM to get into the courtroom? If so, that’s a bigger issue,” Weber said, referencing the fact that individuals trying to gain admittance to the trial have had to wait hours prior to each day’s proceedings to secure a seat.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp Does His Jack Sparrow Voice For Fans Gathered Outside Courthouse

In Law & Crime‘s clip, the woman who made the outburst can be seen far in the background with her baby stroller speaking to someone, presumably about the incident.

The woman later said that the whole thing was a farce. She said she discussed her planned outburst with her husband. “They thought it was a joke, and thought it would be funny,” according to Law & Crime, via TooFab.

“Just FYI everybody,” Levy added, “Johnny Depp does not have a third baby out there that was at the courthouse today.”