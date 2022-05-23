Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Ashton Kutcher has a bone to pick with Time magazine.

The actor, 44, took to Twitter on Monday to respond to the publication’s decision to feature his wife, Mila Kunis, on its 100 Most Influential People List.

“Dear Time magazine,” Kutcher tweeted. “I already lose every argument I have with my wife. You just had to do this didn’t you?”

Clearly the actor wasn’t too upset as he did include a link to Time‘s profile of Kunis, 38.

Kunis’ friend and fellow actress Zoe Saldaña penned an essay for the magazine praising the “That 70s Show” alumna. Saldaña applauded Kunis for her curiosity and hunger for “conversations that are important [and] thought-­provoking.”

The “Avatar” star added that her friend is “very generous with information that she learns; she just spreads it around.”

“[Mila] is very much a leader,” Saldaña continued, “whether she is running a chat group of fellow mothers, organizing an event, or fundraising for causes she cares about.”

Saldaña also acknowledged and gave credit to all that Kunis has achieved as the child of immigrants. “You understand that you stand in a certain box that makes you quite responsible very early in life,” Saldaña wrote.

Though the essay was focused squarely on Kunis, Kutcher did get a small shout-out. “Seeing [Mila] fundraise for Ukraine and raise tens of millions: it’s what we have come to expect the Kutcher-Kunis clan to do, to always rise to the occasion,” Saldaña extolled. “What needs to be done? They will take it upon themselves, they will initiate anything and everything in their power to be of service.”