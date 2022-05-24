Click to share this via email

Tom Cruise doesn’t do anything by halves.

Four years after Cruise convinced James Corden to skydive for a “Late Late Show” skit, he then took the host out in a vintage fighter plane for the afternoon.

“But you’re not a pilot, you’re an actor,” Corden told Cruise after the actor surprised him with his “fun” day out.

“I fly airplanes also,” Cruise insisted, as Corden quipped: “With all due respect, you played a lawyer in ‘A Few Good Men’. I wouldn’t want you to represent me in court.”

Corden then joked, “I’m gonna go up in a 75-year-old plane with someone who isn’t a pilot. That sounds like a good idea,” before trying to run off.

Tonight, @TomCruise literally flips @JKCorden's world upside down in a jet-fueled @TopGunMovie experience that is the wildest thing we've ever filmed. Click the link to set a reminder and be the first to see it on YouTube! https://t.co/GQCdhfM7Cj pic.twitter.com/9YvZbu6iiL — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) May 23, 2022

That was just the start, as Corden was then told he’d be going up for a second time in a “Top Gun” style jet, with Cruise flying upside down and giving Corden an experience of a lifetime by performing some terrifying stunts.

Corden insisted as he made it off the flight, “That was absolutely outrageous,” after the actor convinced the host to join him by telling him he was his Goose.

“You can be my wingman any time,” Cruise then said, as Corden laughed, “You know what, I think I’m good.”

See more in the clip above.