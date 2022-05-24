Marvel dropped a brand new trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder” on Monday, during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs, and showed fans just what to expect from the exciting new instalment in the ever-expanding MCU.

The new trailer gives fans everything they’ve been hoping for from the brief flashes of important moments from the first trailer in April.

Natalie Portman’s hammer-wielding heroism, Thor living up to his “Space Viking” title, and our first real look at Christian Bale’s terrifying villain, Gorr the God Butcher!

The fourth instalment in the “Thor” franchise was announced prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, all the way back at Comic-Con 2019, with director Taika Waititi revealing that Portman would be assuming the God of Thunder’s powers and wielding the hammer of Thor in the new instalment. He later told ET that his second “Thor” go-around will be even more “crazy” than “Thor: Ragnarok”.

Credit: Marvel Studios

“If you take ‘Ragnarok’, which I feel was a very outlandish and big, bombastic film, we’re trying double down on everything we did with that and create something that is even more crazy and even more of a big adventure,” he said.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is in theatres July 8.

MORE FROM ET:

Upcoming Marvel Films and Shows From ‘Echo’ to ‘Thor 4’

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: See Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor

Christian Bale’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Villain Revealed in New Pics

Matt Damon Confirms His Cameo in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’