Jamie Lee Curtis had quite the gift for Glen Powell after they finished shooting “Scream Queens”.

The “Top Gun: Maverick” actor was chatting to James Corden on Monday’s “Late Late Show” alongside fellow guest Kaley Cuoco when the group started talking about wrap gifts.

Powell explained, “I think my favourite wrap gift that I’ve gotten was [from] Jamie Lee Curtis, when I did a show called ‘Scream Queens’.

“My first scene on the show is, we’re in bed it’s like a sex scene,” said the star, who played Chad Radwell in the show in 2015-2016.

As well as giving him a DVD copy of her film “Perfect”, Curtis also handed over a NSFW present.

“One thing she did give me is a not-safe-for-work sort of contraception with her face on it,” Powell told the host.

Corden then questioned, “She gave you a condom with her face on it?”

Powell replied, “She said, ‘Thanks for the ride of a lifetime.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Powell also spoke about working with Tom Cruise and some of the epic pranks he’s pulled off over the years.