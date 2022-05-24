Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight and Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer in "NCIS"

There’s officially a new couple on Global’s “NCIS”.

On Monday night’s season 19 finale, beloved characters Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight at last shared their first onscreen kiss.

Played by Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law, the pair have been flirting with each other throughout the season, with fans quickly becoming invested in them as a couple.

In a recent episode, fans started getting what they wanted when Jessica asked Jimmy to be her date to a wedding.

After that, the characters started hanging out more, including another recent episode in which they were on the run together as they attempted to deliver an organ transplant on time.

In the episode, Jimmy and Jessica actually opened up about their relationship and if they might have a future together, getting fans very excited.

YEP, we officially ship these two. What should we call them? #NCIS pic.twitter.com/tJn2DS3dgH — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) May 24, 2022

And now, with the finale, the pair have made it official, sealing the deal with a kiss.

Others in the “NCIS” universe have also coupled up in the past, including Nick and Ellie, and Tony and Ziva.

Others in the "NCIS" universe have also coupled up in the past, including Nick and Ellie, and Tony and Ziva.