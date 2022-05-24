Doja Cat is ready to take a break.

The rapper recently cancelled her summer festival appearances and her tour with the Weeknd due to tonsil surgery and recovery.

She said in a new interview with Elle’s “Women in Music” issue: “I’m going to finish this next album, and then I’m going to get the f**k out for a second.”

“I want to disappear for a little bit and just do things like wear slides and go to the farmers market. I don’t give a s**t about vegetables, but how fun! And I want a dog, too. It’s f**ked up that I don’t have a dog. It’s not fair. I want to take care of a dog. I want to raise it and run around in the grass and touch it.”

Doja also spoke about being nominated for eight Grammys in 2022 and her Best Pop Duo/Group Performance win for her collaboration with SZA for “Kiss Me More”.

She shared, “That was insane to me. When they told me how many, I was like, ‘No, no way.’ … That was actually the first show that I cried after. I definitely felt the emotions. I was so happy to be doing it…. I like to downplay a lot of s**t… but it’s a big deal.”

Doja told the mag of being authentic and how whatever comes out of her mouth will be 100 per cent her: “There’s no formula to win, but I think there’s a formula to lose. If you don’t believe in what you’re doing, people aren’t stupid—they’re going to pick up on that real quick. You just have to believe in yourself. It really sounds like some s**t out of ‘The SpongeBob Movie’, but it’s true.”

Plus, she spoke about her constant social media presence and how she takes a step back from controversies, telling the mag: “I just turn off my phone. I delete things and reopen them when I’m ready. That’s kind of how that works for me.”