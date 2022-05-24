Despite the media’s negative portrayal of Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian assures there are “good sides” to her but concedes they are overlooked by his personal issues.

During an interview on Dear Media’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast Tuesday, the “Kardashians” star got candid about where she stands with the NBA athlete, with whom she remains friendly for their daughter True.

“It’s sad because there’s so many good sides to him as well, but no one gets to see those ’cause they’re all overshadowed by the personal stuff that’s going on between him and I,” she told host Amanda Hirsch.

The Good American co-founder even noted that there’s “a lot of other people in the world that have been through probably similar situations” as those she has experienced.

“I doubt I’m the only human being. I hope not. Well, I don’t want anyone to go through that,” she said, referring to the Chicago Bulls player’s numerous cheating scandals.

Kardashian, 37, explained that “everyone makes mistakes” and, although Thompson, 31, is “a good person,” he’s “not a good partner” for her.

“I want everyone to still have a fair shot at just being happy and having a good life,” the reality star shared. “So I don’t ever encourage anyone to just jump on that bandwagon. But I also think people can have their own feelings and do what they want, but he’s always going to be in my life because of True, and he’s a great dad, and that’s all I really need to focus on.”

Kardashian revealed that, to this day, Thompson persists in attempting to reconcile their relationship, however she won’t take him back (again) because the “facts are the facts,” alluding to the recent birth of his third child with Maralee Nichols, whom she found out about from sister Kim Kardashian.

“I found out every time through a sister. I find out with the rest of the world, which is the most offensive part,” she said of Thompson’s previous infidelities — once, when she was pregnant with True, and later, with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

“All of it is f***ed up, but can there be a little respect?” Kardashian added.

Thompson is the father of five-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, True, 4, and Theo, five months.