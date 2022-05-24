Harry Styles is helping parents get their kids to sleep.

In a new edition of CBeebies’ “Bedtime Stories”, the Harry’s House singer stops by to read the children’s book In Every House On Every Street, written by Jess Hitchman and illustrated by Lili la Baleine.

“Hello, I’m Harry. Welcome to my house,” Styles, dressed in a set of pyjamas, told the viewers. “I love it here: I like to listen to music, read, and hang out with my friends.

Introducing the book, the singer said, “Tonight’s bedtime story is about a house full of love and laughter.”

After the story was finished, Styles remarked, “I love that story. Every house is different, but every house has something in common: all the wonderful things that families and friends do in them. It doesn’t matter whether you live in a house, a flat, a boat, it’s love that turns wherever you live into a home. Goodnight.”

Previous celebrity guests on “Bedtime Stories” include Elton John, Dolly Parton, Dave Grohl, Ed Sheeran, and more.