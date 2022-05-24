Rob Reiner is responding to the news he’s banned from Russia by President Vladimir Putin.

Reiner directed a 2017 PSA video for the Committee to Investigate Russia, accusing the Russian government of meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

It was then revealed over the weekend that Reiner was among 963 Americans who have now been “permanently banned” from entering the country.

Morgan Freeman, who narrated the Reiner-directed clip, was also banned, among numerous other celebs, Sky News reported.

Russia’s foreign ministry said those included on the list “incite Russophobia.”

Reiner sarcastically told Deadline of his ban, “No comment. Except to say that I’m heartbroken and will have to live with the disappointment.”

The movie-maker added on Twitter:

Well, it looks like I’ve been banned from Russia. Of course I’m heartbroken. Often in life you have to live with disappointment. But if we can ban Donald Trump from ever setting foot in the White House, it will have been worth it. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 22, 2022

The ban list comes following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.