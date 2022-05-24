Mila Kunis makes a surprise appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday.

DeGeneres welcomes Kunis down from the audience, with the actress joking it’s her “worst nightmare come true” to follow Oprah Winfrey as a guest.

The host then questions Kunis on what it was like leaving “That ’70s Show”, in which she starred as Jackie Burkhart in 1998-2006.

Kunis shares how she featured on the hit show from age 14 to 22, so she went through puberty and grew up on it.

She says of it ending, “It sucked. The truth is, it’s bittersweet. You get to a point where you’re like, ‘It’s time’… but, on the day I couldn’t stop crying.”

Plus, since Kunis is raising money for relief efforts in her native Ukraine, DeGeneres surprises her with a check for $30,000 to put toward her fundraising.

The star has raised over $35 million so far.