Oprah Winfrey appears on Tuesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” one last time before the beloved daytime talk show comes to an end.

The TV host, actress, and producer “came back from Atlanta,” where she’s currently filming “The Color Purple”, “just to be with [Ellen] here today,” marking her first time in front of an audience since the outbreak of COVID.

Oprah Winfrey on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” — Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Winfrey tells the TV host that she “got a little emotional backstage” because it brought back memories and feelings from when she too ended her long-running talk show “The Oprah Winfrey Show”.

Elsewhere in the interview, the author and philanthropist looks back on 2009 when DeGeneres campaigned to be on the cover of O Magazine, admitting that she thought the comedian was joking, and reveals that she’s not on board with the name that her best friend Gayle King wants to be called by her new grandchild.

Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres — Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

DeGeneres, who will be “so missed,” is celebrating 19 years of her show but is already planning her next move, which involves Winfrey.

Tune in to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday for more with Winfrey and don’t miss the series finale airing May 26.