Ricky Gervais is stirring up controversy once again.

In his new Netflix standup special “SuperNature”, the British comedian makes a number of jokes about transgender identity, garnering plenty of criticism on social media.

“I know there are loads of funny women… Dame Edna Everage,” he said, referring to the drag character played by Australian comedian Barry Humphries.

“Eddie Izzard. She’s brilliant, isn’t she? She’s not only a great comedienne, she’s also a great actress, isn’t she? She was brilliant in that thing as that man,” Gervais added.

Izzard has been openly trans since 1985, and in 2020 announced that she prefers the pronouns “she/her.”

Gervais continued his jokes about the trans community, taking aim at changing notions of womanhood.

“Oh, women! Not all women, I mean the old-fashioned ones. The old-fashioned women, the ones with wombs. Those f**king dinosaurs,” he said. “I love the new women. They’re great, aren’t they? The new ones we’ve been seeing lately. The ones with beards and c**ks. They’re as good as gold, I love them.

“And now the old-fashioned ones say, ‘Oh, they want to use our toilets.’ ‘Why shouldn’t they use your toilets?’ ‘For ladies!’ ‘They are ladies — look at their pronouns! What about this person isn’t a lady?’ ‘Well, his penis.’ ‘Her penis, you f**king bigot!’ ‘What if he rapes me?’ ‘What if she rapes you, you f**king TERF w**re?’”

Minutes later in the special, Gervais referenced the controversy over Kevin Hart stepping down as Oscars host in 2018 over past homophobic tweets.

“You can’t predict what will be offensive in the future,” he said. “You don’t know who the dominant mob will be. Like, the worst thing you can say today, get you cancelled on Twitter, death threats, the worst thing you can say today is, ‘Women don’t have penises,’ right? Now, no one saw that coming. You won’t find a ten-year-old tweet saying ‘Women don’t have penises.’ You know why? We didn’t think we f**king had to!”

Near the end of the special, Gervais added, “Full disclosure: In real life of course I support trans rights. I support all human rights, and trans rights are human rights. Live your best life. Use your preferred pronouns. Be the gender that you feel you are. But meet me halfway, ladies. Lose the c**k. That’s all I’m saying.”

On Twitter, Gervais came in for much criticism for the jokes about trans women.

Ricky Gervais has a new stand up show out on Netflix today. 5 minutes in and he’s making jokes about trans women attacking & raping people in public bathrooms. To him we exist only as a punchline, a threat, something less than human. — Esme (@discount_Ripley) May 24, 2022

it's insane that Ricky Gervais' whole bit is screeching and cackling at marginalized groups being brutally murdered daily, before turning to the camera, making a sad face, and saying "some people put lip stick on bunnies 😥" — Quinton Reviews🎬 (@Q_Review) May 24, 2022

nothing to say about ricky gervais that james acaster hasn’t already said https://t.co/ahsnteVfSy pic.twitter.com/nJhasyWrU9 — ruth (@ruth_walshe) May 24, 2022

Ricky Gervais has a new comedy special coming out Tuesday. Word is that Netflix sat on it for months because of how virulently transphobic it is—worse than Chappelle—but are releasing it anyway for fear of right-wing backlash. — ℮oin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) May 21, 2022

If you support Ricky Gervais in ANY WAY, you are not an ally of trans people. You are not an ally of mine. https://t.co/GwPNaloNvM — Pandora (@YerPalPandora) May 22, 2022

Ricky Gervais is just an incredibly lazy comedian who hasn't worked out that just because you're offensive it doesn't mean you're funny.

His fans now seem to consist of right wing twats who think cruelty is funny simply by virtue of it being cruel and "triggering the libs". https://t.co/KG2RdDkL2K — Charlie C🚩 🇵🇸 (@CharlieXCaine) May 24, 2022

ET Canada has reached out to Gervais’s rep for comment.