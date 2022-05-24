Click to share this via email

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans go head-to-head in the new trailer for Netflix’s “The Gray Man”.

The pair star in the action-packed teaser, with Gosling’s Court Gentry poking fun at Evans’ Lloyd Hansen’s “trash ‘stache” in the clip.

Evans says in the vid, “You want to make an omelette? You gotta kill some people,” battling it out with Gosling.

The eagerly anticipated flick, which launches on Netflix July 22, also stars Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard.

A synopsis for the Russo brothers-directed film reads, “‘The Gray Man’ is CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling), a.k.a., Sierra Six.

“Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Thornton), Gentry was once a highly skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death.”

“But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.”

Evans recently shared his before-and-after “The Gray Man” moustache look on Instagram: