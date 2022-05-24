This season, the Boys are really cutting loose.

After a long wait through the pandemic, “The Boys” is finally set to premiere its third season, and stars Karl Urban, Anthony Starr, Jack Quaid, and newcomer Jensen Ackles are on the new cover of Entertainment Weekly to talk all about it.

Quaid promises it will be “the most insane season of TV ever filmed.”

And in case fans think he might be overselling it, the actor adds, “It is really, really, truly insane.”

Talking about his character Soldier Boy, Ackles says it’s like “if Captain America gave up superheroism and was just your drunk and inappropriate uncle.”

Ackles also reveals he was totally game for whatever showrunner Eric Kripke threw at him, except for one scene, which he refused to describe.

“As a father of three, and a son and a husband and a self-respecting human being, I can’t do this,” he said, recounting a call to Kripke after reading the mysterious scene. “I didn’t know where my line was, but you found it.”

Photo: Gina Gizella Manning for Entertainment Weekly

A compromise was worked out, and co-star Urban explains why he sees that as a good sign about the show.

“When Jensen Ackles is making calls like, ‘I don’t know if I can do this,’ that’s when you know you’re in the right place,” he says.

The season will also feature a long-anticipated episode titled “Herogasm”, based on a story from the comics, in which the heroes tell the public they’re going off to fight aliens in outer space, but in reality just go to a remote island for a weeklong orgy.

“It’s maybe not what people would expect,” Starr teases.

“Day 1, it’s really novel and you’re surrounded by all these beautiful naked people,” Kripke adds. “By Day 2, they’re all naked mole rats and you just want to get outside.”

Photo: Gina Gizella Manning for Entertainment Weekly

Ackles says, “We trust the process that is this show. There’s a reason why [it’s] as popular as it is around the world, and it’s because we don’t hold back.”

“The Boys” season 3 premieres June 3 on Prime Video. For more on Entertainment Weekly’s digital cover, please go to EW.com.