The show must go on! ET’s Cassie DiLaura spoke with Ellen Pompeo at “Grey’s Anatomy”‘s 400th episode red carpet earlier this month, where the actress, who stars as the show’s namesake, Dr. Meredith Grey, shared whether or not she can see the long-running ABC drama going on without her.

“Shonda and I, I think — we’ll see, we’ll see,” Pompeo shared. “Trying to reinvent the show and continually trying to reinvent the show is the challenge at this point, and listen, the show speaks to a lot of people, and the young people love the show.”

She continued, “It’s inspired so many generations of healthcare workers, so, I think for the young people, it’s a really good piece of content and we’re going to try to keep it going for the young people, not necessarily with me, but keep it going beyond me.”

Whether they find someone to replace Pompeo, who has been on the show since its inception in 2005, is another story.

“We’ll find someone, maybe, or we won’t,” she said.

“Grey’s Anatomy” is celebrating a major milestone — 400 episodes! And with the 400th episode comes the show’s season 18 finale. While Pompeo couldn’t tease much about the season’s epic ending, she did suggest that viewers should have some tissues handy.

“There is sadness, yes,” Pompeo confirmed. “I was exhausted yesterday. I filmed a couple of the final scenes yesterday and I definitely had my wine after work, and I was done. I didn’t cook dinner. I just laid on the couch.”

Another thing that’s likely to spark the waterworks is the return of Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew, who are coming back to the medical drama for a special guest appearance on the season 18 finale, ET can confirm. Their return will mark the first time Williams and Drew will be back on “Grey’s” in more than a year.

While those emotional scenes take their toll on the cast, Pompeo said that the loyal “Grey’s” audience is what makes it worth it.

“Really grateful,” she gushed. “The audience is amazing, and the fans is what has kept this going.”

The 400th episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” airs Thursday on ABC.

