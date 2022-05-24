Khloé Kardashian doesn’t get the rumours about her cosmetic surgery.

This week, the star of “The Kardashians” appeared on Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, and talked about social media trolls commenting on her face.

“It did use to bother me when people were [saying] I’ve had 12 face transplants,” Kardashian said. “I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I have?’ I was like, ‘That’s crazy.'”

She continued, “It didn’t bother me. It offended me. I just couldn’t figure out why people thought that.”

Kardashian insisted she’s open and honest about the plastic surgery she’s had, explaining she “had one nose job that I love.”