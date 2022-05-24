Khloé Kardashian doesn’t get the rumours about her cosmetic surgery.
This week, the star of “The Kardashians” appeared on Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, and talked about social media trolls commenting on her face.
READ MORE: Khloé Kardashian Wants Tristan Thompson To ‘Be Happy,’ Says There Are ‘Many Good Sides To Him’
“It did use to bother me when people were [saying] I’ve had 12 face transplants,” Kardashian said. “I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I have?’ I was like, ‘That’s crazy.'”
She continued, “It didn’t bother me. It offended me. I just couldn’t figure out why people thought that.”
Kardashian insisted she’s open and honest about the plastic surgery she’s had, explaining she “had one nose job that I love.”
The reality star added, “Like, I want everyone to know… I don’t care to lie about it. But the transplant thing, I just want to understand why. That sounds amazing later in life, but now, I’m good.”
READ MORE: Khloé Kardashian Jokes Madame Tussauds ‘Hooked Me Up’ After Dwayne Johnson Comments On Her Wax Statue’s Ample Butt
She also pointed out that she seems to come in for more criticism online than her sisters in that regard.
“Either with… the old me versus what I look like now… or even just comparing me to my sisters all the time,” she said. “It’s like, you guys, this is what we look like, so I feel like you should know by now, and enough.”