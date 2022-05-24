Click to share this via email

B.J. Novak attempts to solve a possible murder in the new trailer for his directorial debut “Vengeance”.

The actor takes on the lead role in the upcoming flick, starring alongside Ashton Kutcher, Issa Rae, Dove Cameron, Boyd Holbrook, and more.

A synopsis reads, “‘Vengeance’ is a darkly comic thriller about Ben Manalowitz, a journalist and podcaster who travels from New York City to West Texas to investigate the death of a girl [Abilene] he was hooking up with.”

B.J. Novak as Ben Manalowitz and Boyd Holbrook as Ty Shaw in “VENGEANCE”. — Patti Perret/Focus Features

Abilene’s family believe she was murdered, rather than dying from an opioid overdose like suggested.

Kutcher’s character says at the start, “Welcome to Texas,” making a gun signal.

“The two of us are going to avenge her death,” Abilene’s brother Ty (Holbrook) tells Ben in the trailer.

Novak’s character responds, “So as a personal boundary, I don’t avenge deaths,” insisting he’d help investigate for the podcast and see where it leads, suggesting people invent conspiracy theories because they don’t want to believe the truth.

“Vengeance” hits theatres July 29.