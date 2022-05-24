John Candy holds a special place in Ryan Reynolds’ heart.

In his recent appearance on “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”, Reynolds talks to host David Letterman about his love for the late Canadian icon.

“Growing up, I had a real obsession, quite genuinely, with John Candy. And I still do. Steve Martin, a lot of the guys that came out of ‘SNL’,” said the actor. “If I’m flummoxed in a scene or I can’t figure out a way in, I will just copy them. That sort of [Martin’s character] Neal Page, ‘Planes, Trains, and Automobiles’, kind of aggressively unimpressed, kind of over-it character. I just love that, I can never get enough.”

Reynolds also reveals he put a very subtle tribute to Candy in his “Deadpool” films, using a book he’s seen reading in “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” called The Canadian Mounted.

“It’s supposed to be this non-fiction soft porn, basically. One of those sorts of trash, way sub-Danielle Steel. We’re talking nasty. He reads it in ‘Planes, Trains, and Automobiles’. And I have that book. Not the exact one he’s holding but I had it remade for ‘Deadpool’,” he explained.

“I’m carrying it under my arm in a number of scenes,” he continued. “I don’t think anyone’s ever actually seen on camera, but it’s just those little things that you try to never forget those people that have helped you grow you where you are.”

While most people didn’t pick up on the reference, some eagle-eyed fans on Reddit did post about it four years ago.