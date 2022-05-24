Julia Roberts is officially back in the romantic comedy business.

In a new interview with Variety at the Cannes Film Festival, the actress talks about reuniting with George Clooney for the upcoming film, “Ticket to Paradise”.

“I knew this would come up. Watch, the real acting happens now. Ready?” she says, putting on a smile. “George, isn’t he great!?

Getting more serious, Roberts says of the film, “It is a romantic comedy. He plays my ex-husband. I think it’s so funny and George is so funny and George and I together, it’s probably going to be terrible because there’s too much potential for it to be great, it’ll just implode on it itself. I think that should be the commercial for the movie: ‘It’s probably going to be terrible.’ I’m so glad my publicist is on a plane right now.”

The actress also shares her thoughts on the debate between theatrical releases and streaming movies at home.

“I do think that nothing truly replaces being in the dark and just energetically having that experience with strangers, bringing that collective feeling together with people you don’t know,” she says.

“There’s something so unique and special about that, and it’s why we got into this business because of that feeling,” she continues. “I mean, my husband just took my two sons to a movie theatre to see ‘The Shining,’ which of course happened because I was out of town. Even when he texted me, I was like, ‘I’ve changed my mind. It’s too scary. Don’t take them there!’ And it scared them mightily and they loved it. And to have that experience in 2022, to watch a film that’s so outstanding and to be a teenager and to have that, it’s special.”

Roberts adds, “I think during the lockdown of the pandemic, the only tears I shed were after having a conversation with a friend of mine and having a moment where I thought, ‘Wow, that experience might be gone forever.’ And I just had a little cry because it’s one of my favourite things to eat popcorn and watch a movie in the dark, in the space with people.”

Finally, Roberts talks about getting to meet Harry Styles, recalling, “It was backstage at the ‘Ellen Show’, and he was the guest on after me. And he was as sweet and charming as a young man could be. I was really, I was quite taken with his fine manners and he’s very charming.”