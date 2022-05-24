Nick Cannon has had enough marriages for one lifetime.

Cannon tied the knot with Mariah Carey in April 2008 before finalizing their divorce in 2016. The “Wild N’ Out” host recently opened up to the “It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper” podcast about his experiences with marriage. Cannon, 41, is currently expecting an eighth child with a fifth woman; however, Carey the only woman to whom he was ever a husband. That will likely remain the case.

“It depends on what you call marriage. Getting the government involved, nah. We can go have a ceremony somewhere,” Cannon said, via People. “Why would government be involved in your love life? That seems so bizarre to me. It’s really a business and to bring business and love together, that’s a tough one to get involved with.”

Cannon had a lot of praise for Carey, describing her as one of his best friends.

“That to me was one of the greatest experiences of my life and for that to come to an end as well, why would I go back if I couldn’t make that work out right?

"Once I gave my all to a scenario, going forward, I'd have to be presented with something I've never seen before in order to go back to something like that," he said. "I did my best in this space, and now I feel like there's a new journey in my life. I'm not going to backtrack and put myself in that situation again because it doesn't get better than that."

Cannon will concede that he is probably still recovering from their divorce.

“Divorce is a sense of, ‘You failed,’ and when you have that level of failure with everyone seeing it, it was a lot on me for a long time,” he said. “I didn’t really know how to process it. I had to go find myself. I had to go within.”