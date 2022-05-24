Click to share this via email

Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle’s father, has been hospitalized.

Thomas, 77, was seen spotted with paramedics in Tijuana, Mexico on Monday night. He was attached to an oxygen mask and laid on a stretcher. TMZ reports that Thomas may have suffered a stroke. Thomas reportedly was unable to speak and wrote down his symptoms.

Thomas allegedly was unable to attend Megan and Prince Harry’s 2018 wedding after suffering a heart attack. He also claimed plans to attend Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee celebrations in June.

Thomas and Doria Ragland welcomed Meghan on Aug. 4, 1981.

ET Canada has reached out to Markle’s rep for commen