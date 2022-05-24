“And then there were 3.”
On Tuesday, Canadian actress Jacqueline MacInnes Wood shared the happy news that she has welcomed her third child into the world.
“Meet Brando Elion Ruspoli,” she wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram.
In the photo, Wood is seen posing for a selfie as her new baby boy breastfeeds and her two other children lie on the bed next to her.
Last week, “The Bold and the Beautiful” star shared a unique gender reveal video on Instagram, involving her impressive archery skills and a balloon.
Wood has kept fans updated throughout her pregnancy with her third child, with photos posted to Instagram of her growing belly.
The 35-year-old actress is married to talent agent Elan Ruspoli. The couple now has three sons under 4, with the eldest aged 3 and the other 1.