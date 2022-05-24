Kit Connor is not particularly interested in labeling others or himself.

Connor, 18, recently caught up with “Reign with Josh Smith” for a conversation, in part, about sexuality. The host referenced a tweet in which Connor called out those making assumptions about his sexuality.

“We’re still all so young and to start sort of speculating about our sexualities and maybe pressure us to come out when maybe we’re not ready,” Connor elaborated. “I mean, for me, I feel like I’m perfectly confident and comfortable with my sexuality.”

He added: “I’m not too big on labels and things like that. I’m not massive about that and I don’t feel like I need to label myself, especially publicly.”

Connor went on to condemn the social media and news cycle focus on the sexuality of young celebrities, many of whom are still discovering themselves.

Connor currently stars on “Heartstopper” and lends his voice to “His Dark Materials”. His other notable works include “Rocketman”, “Ready Player One” and “Rocket’s Island”.