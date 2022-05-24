Khloé Kardashian is spilling the tea on her sister Kendall Jenner.

The reality star dropped by the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast to talk about Jenner’s reaction to the viral video of her cutting cucumbers.

“She’s, like, not happy,” Kardashian revealed. “I’m like, ‘God is fair. You’re the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild-looking toes. God bless. And you can’t cut a f–king cucumber.'”

Apparently, the 37-year-old thought her sister’s difficulty with cucumbers was just balancing out all her other amazing talents.

“She has the perfect life, this perfect dog. She’s a gazelle of a human being. She walks the runway. She’s, like, all these amazing [things], you can’t cut a f–king cucumber,” she continued. “Please come over and stay with me for one week, she’ll really cry herself a river.”

The original video was a clip from an episode of “The Kardashians”, when Jenner went to visit her mother Kris Jenner’s house. In the clip, she attempted to make a snack by cutting slices of a cucumber at an awkward angle.

The clip went viral on TikTok with users parodying her strange technique.