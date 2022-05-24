Photos emerged of Florence Pugh and Will Poulter enjoying a trip to the beach together, sparking rumours that she and Zach Braff had broken up.

“Florence Pugh and Will Poulter pictured together amid speculation of Zach Braff split,” read one such report in Cosmopolitan, claiming that the two actors had been “pictured out and about together, amid speculation of Florence’s potential split from Zach Braff.”

Following those reports, the “Black Widow” star shared a series of posts on Instagram Story to shoot down the rumour while also demonstrating how deceptive tabloid reporting can be.

“Ooookay. Man. This is getting a little silly now,” Pugh wrote in a message.

“No, Will Poulter and I are not dating. We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about half a metre away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/frameed out so that it looks otherwise,” she added, noting that “you can LITERALLY see my best friend in the corner of so many shots…”

She concluded by writing, “I understand that the nature of this job is that you sometimes get your privacy completely bulldozed by paparazzi, but to fabricate this stuff actually does more damage than good.”

Pugh then added several photos to prove her point, including some shots of her on the beach with Poulter with that friend right next to her.

Pugh also shared a photo of her “best mate Olive,” noting that the “pap” can possibly be seen in the distance, “hiding behind some poor family, waiting for the optimum time of ‘let’s make a fake relationship’ happen. Grosssssss.”

Pugh concluded by offering a final message, writing, “Regardless of your opinion on who I should or shouldn’t be with, at the end of the day if you’re complimenting someone by trolling another person.. you’re just bullying… Think about what you write. Think about who it affects.”