The season-ending episode of “FBI” scheduled to air on Tuesday, May 24 has been pulled from the schedule.

Deadline reports that CBS has decided to yank the episode due to sensitivities regarding Tuesday’s tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 14 students and a teacher were killed by an armed 18-year-old.

As Deadline notes, the episode features a storyline that could be disturbing in light of the latest episode of gun violence in the U.S.

“As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case,” reads the episode’s synopsis.

In place of that planned episode, CBS will instead air a rerun of an episode that previously aired in February; ET Canada has confirmed that Global, which airs “FBI” in Canada, will likewise pull the episode and air the same rerun in its place.

At the moment, CBS hasn’t indicated any plans to pull new episodes of spin-offs “FBI: Most Wanted” and “FBI: International” — both of which are also airing season finales tonight — from the lineup.

“FBI” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Global.