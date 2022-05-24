Sadie Sink dropped by Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, where the 20-year-old actress teased the upcoming fourth season of “Stranger Things”.

According to Sink — who did her best to avoid spoilers — the new season is “darker and scarier than ever,” while her character, Max, is going through an emo phase and “is not doing too hot.”

Sink also opened up about acting alongside Dylan O’Brien in the video for “All Too Well: The Short Film”, directed by Taylor Swift.

“Taylor was saying she wasn’t going to make it if you didn’t star in it,” host Jimmy Fallon told Sink, who didn’t believe what she was hearing.

“No! Like I didn’t know she knew I existed! And if she would have asked me to be a tree in something I would have said yes in a heartbeat,” she explained.

As for Swift’s skills as a director, Sink summed up her feelings in one word. “Amazing,” she said. “Obviously, I mean she can do anything, so she was incredible at it.”

The fourth season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” debuts on Friday, May 27.