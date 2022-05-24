When Golden Warriors coach Steve Kerr appears before the press, it’s typically to talk about the NBA team he leads.

On Tuesday, May 24, ahead of the Warriors’ game against the Dallas Mavericks, Kerr went off script, beginning his press conference by announcing he wasn’t going to be talking about basketball because “any basketball questions don’t matter” in light of what had just taken place.

“Since we left shootaround, 14 children were killed 400 miles from here — and a teacher — and in the last 10 days we’ve had elderly Black people killed in a supermarket in Buffalo, we’ve had Asian churchgoers killed in Southern California, and now we have children murdered at school,” Kerr said, addressing Tuesday’s shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in addition to other recent mass shooting incidents.

READ MORE: LeBron James, Mandy Moore & Other Stars React To Texas School Shooting In Matthew McConaughey’s Hometown

“When are we doing to do something?” Kerr shouted, raising his voice in anger.

“I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that’re out there,” he continued, fighting back tears. “Excuse me. I’m sorry. I’m so tired of the moments of silence. Enough!”

Kerr then directed his comments to Republican politicians who have continually shut down efforts for stricter gun-control legislation.

“There’s 50 senators, right now, who refuse to vote on HR-8,” he said, referencing the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021, “which is a background check bill that the house passed a few years ago that’s been sitting there for two years. There’s a reason they won’t vote on it: to hold onto power.”

Added Kerr: “So I ask you — Mitch McConnell, and all you senators who refuse to do anything about the violence and school shootings and supermarket shootings — I ask you, Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly and our churchgoers? Because that’s what it looks like.”

READ MORE: ‘FBI’ Season Finale Pulled Off Schedule After Horrific Texas School Shooting

Kerr concluded by stating, “We are being held hostage by 50 senators in Washington who refuse to even put it to a vote, despite what we the American people want.

“They won’t vote on it because they want to hold onto their own power,” he added, angrily slamming his hand down on the desk. “It’s pathetic! I’ve had enough!” he said, his voice once again rising in anger as he got up and walked away.