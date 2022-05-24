Kellyanne Conway might be popular in some circles, but the studio of “The View” is definitely not among them.

The former Trump adviser proved that after her Tuesday, May 24 appearance on the daytime talk show went off the rails when she was asked about the ex-president’s “big lie” that he won the 2020 presidential election.

Conway responded with the same tired lines about the “stolen election,” claiming Trump “should have won huge. He had all these accomplishments, he’s running against a guy stuck in a basement and you’re in the middle of a pandemic. You say, ‘Folks, don’t change course.'”

READ MORE: Claudia Conway Says She & Kellyanne Conway ‘Got The Guidance We Needed Together’

At that point, Conway was met with loud boos from the studio audience, forcing moderator Whoopi Goldberg to step in.

“Listen, this is ‘The View’ and this is her view and she’s talking how she feels and what she knows, please don’t boo her,” said Goldberg, before Conway began to made the audacious claim that the audience was “booing Biden, sitting in his basement.”

Check out a sampling of Twitter opinion about Conway’s appearance on “The View”.

Click to View Gallery
12 Nastiest Feuds On ‘The View’