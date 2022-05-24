THE VIEW- 5/24/22 - Alyssa Farah Griffin is the guest co-host and Kellyanne Conway is the guest on “The View,” airing Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Kellyanne Conway might be popular in some circles, but the studio of “The View” is definitely not among them.

The former Trump adviser proved that after her Tuesday, May 24 appearance on the daytime talk show went off the rails when she was asked about the ex-president’s “big lie” that he won the 2020 presidential election.

Conway responded with the same tired lines about the “stolen election,” claiming Trump “should have won huge. He had all these accomplishments, he’s running against a guy stuck in a basement and you’re in the middle of a pandemic. You say, ‘Folks, don’t change course.'”

At that point, Conway was met with loud boos from the studio audience, forcing moderator Whoopi Goldberg to step in.

“Listen, this is ‘The View’ and this is her view and she’s talking how she feels and what she knows, please don’t boo her,” said Goldberg, before Conway began to made the audacious claim that the audience was “booing Biden, sitting in his basement.”

.@KellyannePolls tells #TheView she "never" lied to former Pres. Trump about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. "I'm the closest person to Donald Trump to tell him the earliest that he came up short. It broke my heart, I wanted him to get reelected," she adds. pic.twitter.com/EfzfNh0FiX — The View (@TheView) May 24, 2022

Check out a sampling of Twitter opinion about Conway’s appearance on “The View”.

I’m so sick of the trash former administration coming out with books. Bolton, Esper and now Kellyanne.And the fact that they’re profiting off a presidency that was detrimental to this country-enrages me. #TheView — monica (@MDubbyah) May 24, 2022

Don’t ever ever invite her back. That was unnecessary torture for all your viewers and especially for the audience there who couldn’t even react. — Nefertari ♉️ 🌻🇺🇦 (@GetbacktoMars) May 24, 2022

What a gong show!!🙃sorry. Exactly how I anticipated. Ya you can have a different view. But she was not elegant. She just promoted Trump🤢 talked endlessly. Avoided questions without the ladies getting time to point out truths & their view of it all. To set it straight. IMO — 💫 Brandy 💫 🇨🇦 (@CanadianProud25) May 24, 2022

Bullying & talking super fast as a way of winning a conversation speaks volumes about the person.

They can't win with logic that is why they do it. — T. Stephens (@TStephe05332788) May 24, 2022

I have watched the view since season 1. I swear on my mother’s grave if this person is ever on again, I am done. — Nancy thieman (@Nethieman) May 24, 2022