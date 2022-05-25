Click to share this via email

It was one generation passing the torch to another.

On Tuesday night, Olivia Rodrigo performed a concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and she surprised fans with a special appearance by none other than Alanis Morissette.

The two teamed up to sing the Canadian icon’s 1995 smash “You Oughta Know”, from her blockbuster album Jagged Little Pill.

Alanis Morissette joins Olivia Rodrigo on stage in L.A. to perform “You Oughta Know.” #sourtour pic.twitter.com/PR5WU3CcqO — Variety (@Variety) May 25, 2022

Morissette kicked off the performance, with Rodrigo taking on the second verse, and the duo coming together for the chorus.

Fans could be heard cheering wildly and singing along.

“That’s truly the craziest thing that ever happened to me,” Rodrigo told the crowd afterward. “She’s such an angel.”

The appearance by Morissette came after Rodrigo previously surprised fans on her tour in Toronto with an appearance by Avril Lavigne to duet her hit “Complicated”.

Morissette has also spoken about the comparisons between her own music and career, and that of Rodrigo, at one point promising to give her a road survival kit to help get the young artist through her first-ever tour.

The two were also featured together on the cover of Rolling Stone last year.