Caitlyn Jenner is all in on Pete Davidson.

Appearing on “The Pivot” podcast, the reality star and former athlete shared her feelings about daughter Kim Kardashian going from estranged husband Kanye West to dating the “SNL” comedian.

“Very complicated guy. I really liked Kanye,” she said. “I got along with him so well. Two of us did great together, and through even when I transitioned, he was so on my side, lovin’ it, but he was very difficult to live with.”

She added that she’s “really into Pete right now”: “We got a comedian in the family. Yay! We need a comedian in the family. We don’t need more rappers, we need comedians in the family.”

Jenner also revealed that she’s got to spend some time with Davidson and Kardashian together and gave him her full stamp of approval.

“But Pete is — they came over the other day, ’cause I told Kim, ‘C’mon, I haven’t even met him yet,’” she said. “So she brought him over and we spent a couple hours here at the house together and very different than what she would normally date, but Kimberly has been through a lot with the guys she’s been with.”

Explaining that Davidson is “180 degrees the other direction” from West, Jenner said, “I mean, first of all, he treats her so well. And, when they were over here, Kim is so happy. And Kim deserves to be happy.”

Jenner added, “She’s been through a hell of a lot in her life. A hell of a lot. And she deserves happiness. And that made me happy. I said, ‘OK, good. I like Pete.’ I can crack some jokes with them.”