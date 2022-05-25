Austin Butler put his all into playing Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming biopic.

The former Nickelodeon and Disney star chats to British GQ about taking on such a role, admitting his body shut down the day after wrapping the project in March 2021.

Butler was diagnosed with a virus that simulates appendicitis and spent a week bedridden: “I woke up at four in the morning with excruciating pain, and I was rushed to hospital. My body just started shutting down the day after I finished ‘Elvis’.”

Austin Butler. CREDIT – Eric Ray Davisdon

He adds of losing himself in becoming Elvis: “You can lose touch with who you actually are. And I definitely had that when I finished ‘Elvis’ – not knowing who I was.”

Butler, who stars in the flick alongside Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, and Dacre Montgomery, shares of how he felt meeting Priscilla Presley: “She looked like an angel, I walked down the hall with Baz afterwards with tears in my eyes.”

He admits that he and Elvis had things in common on a personal level, telling the magazine: “His mother passed away when he was 23, and my mum passed away when I was 23, so when I learned that, it was one of those things where I got chills, and I just thought, Okay, I can connect to that.”

The latest “Elvis” trailer was released this week ahead of its Cannes premiere before it hits theatres on June 24.

The June issue of British GQ is available via digital download and on newsstands on May 31.

