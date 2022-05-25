During Olivia Rodrigo’s L.A. concert Tuesday night, the singer addressed the devastating mass shooting that took place earlier that day at a Texas elementary school, killing 19 children and two adults.

“I wish we would never have to worry about our safety or our lives at places that are dedicated to our learning and growing,” Rodrigo told the crowd at Los Angeles’s Greek Theatre. “And I’m so heartbroken that this is the reality that we’re living in — and we need stricter gun control laws in America.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist shared that she is “so devastated” over the latest U.S. school shooting, which is at least the 38th to take place at K-12 schools, colleges, and universities so far this year, CNN reported.

Rodrigo is the latest artist to speak out, joining a number of musicians and celebs like Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw, Jon Batiste and more who have urged those in power to take action against the nation’s horrific gun violence.

Watch Rodrigo plea for better gun legislation in the clip below.

