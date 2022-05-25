Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Harry Styles made sure all his fans were OK during Tuesday night’s sold-out gig in London, England.

The singer took the stage at Brixton’s O2 Academy and belted out tracks from his latest album Harry’s House, as well as some of his previous songs.

As he belted out “Sign of the Times”, Styles stopped and asked fans to “split, make a pathway down” so people should check on a concert-goer.

He then asked, “Everyone else good? Everyone’s okay?”

READ MORE: Harry Styles Reads A Bedtime Story About ‘A House Full Of Love’ For CBeebies

Styles sang his hit 2017 single with a Ukraine flag on his microphone following Russia’s invasion of the country.

READ MORE: Harry Styles Shows His Support Of Ukraine By Waving Country’s Flag During NYC Show

Another moment caught on camera during the gig saw Styles read a fan’s sign out, revealing her boyfriend had cheated on her with her best friend.

Styles, who has a song on his latest album called “Boyfriends”, responded as the fan said her ex’s name was Luke: “It’s a s**t name anyway.

“Not going to lie Jess, that’s brutal, what I will say is, you’re better off without him.”