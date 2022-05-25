On Wednesday, Kate Moss appeared via video link to testify remotely at the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The supermodel and Depp’s ex-girlfriend from the ’90s was called to testify by the actor’s legal team to dispute a rumour referenced by Heard during the trial.

READ MORE: Kate Moss To Testify In Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Trial Over Alleged Stairs Incident

Moss recalled the incident, which occurred at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica while she and Depp were together.

“As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back,” she testified, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “And I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me, and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

Heard had referenced the incident while recounting her own alleged fight with Depp on a staircase in which she said she punched him to protect her sister.

“I just see my little sister with her back to the staircase and Johnny swings at her,” Heard testified. “I don’t hesitate or wait. I just instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs, and I swung at him.”

Heard added, “In all of my relationship to date with Johnny, I hadn’t landed a blow. I, for the first time, hit him — actually hit him, square in the face.”

READ MORE: Johnny Depp Expected To Return To The Stand As A Witness For Amber Heard

The actress had previously referenced her version of the incident with Moss during Depp’s libel trial against the Sun in the U.K.

When she brought it up during the current trial, Depp’s lawyer was seen pumping his fist in apparent excitement at the opportunity to call Moss as a witness.

Moss didn’t provide further details about the incident in her testimony, which lasted only a few minutes. Heard’s lawyers declined to cross-examine her.