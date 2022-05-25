Ireland Baldwin regrets her previous comments made about Amber Heard earlier in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex wife.

In an Instagram Story shared on April 21, Baldwin called Heard an “absolute disaster of a human being” after an audio clip was played in the courtroom, in which the “Aquaman” actress admitted to hitting Depp.

At the time, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s melancholic reaction to the recording went viral on Twitter. Baldwin shared the tweet and called Heard a “manipulative,” “terrible person.” Baldwin claimed the actress was using her “womanhood to play victim” while noting that “men can experience abuse too.” She also shared her hopes for Depp to get “his reputation and his life back.”

However, the 26-year-old daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger now regrets her comments.

During an Instagram Q&A session on Tuesday, one of Baldwin’s followers asked why she defended Depp.

“I think less people should have opinions about other people’s business,” Baldwin replied.

“I regret chiming in about the whole thing because the reality of it is that it’s all very sad. And I feel bad in different ways for the both of them. I was trying to [be] clear that men can be abused as well and anyone who thinks differently is an idiot.”

Johnny Depp’s $50-million defamation case against Heard is currently in the final week of the trial, which began on April 11. Heard is countersuing Depp for $100 million.