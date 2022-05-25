Click to share this via email

Viewers weren’t sure what to think of one “This Morning” guest on Wednesday.

Michael Peterson, who is the subject of the true-crime drama “The Staircase” starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette, chatted to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about his story.

Peterson, who is now 78, was previously found guilty of murdering his wife Kathleen Peterson, who was found dead at the bottom of the staircase in their home in 2001.

He was granted a retrial in 2017 and was set free on a reduced charge of manslaughter after eight years in prison.

Peterson, who has insisted he’s innocent and believes his wife fell, said of whether he’s seen the new documentary surrounding his case, “No, I have not. No one in my family has watched it.”

He said he was in prison for eight years and that he doesn’t want to watch any prison movies or anything similar right now, and definitely doesn’t want to see something when he’s lived it.

Some viewers couldn’t understand why “This Morning” invited Peterson on the show:

My mind is 🤯 #ThisMorning has Michael Peterson on! The man who has spent 20 years in jail for the murder of his wife. #TheStaircase — Charlotte Curwood (@IAmCharlotte_C) May 25, 2022

Well… I should say the man who murdered his wife 20 years ago then 😂 — Charlotte Curwood (@IAmCharlotte_C) May 25, 2022

Michael Peterson on This Morning is making my skin crawl he 100% killed that poor woman — casey (@caseyyconway) May 25, 2022

NOT MICHAEL PETERSON ON THIS MORNING?????? — ˗ˏˋamyˎˊ˗ (@itsamyyall) May 25, 2022

#ThisMorning are covering The Staircase death? Feels like this is a good year or so late — Mostly Stupid (@mostlystupid) May 25, 2022

Schofield on #thismorning interviewing Michael Peterson from ‘The staircase’: Did you kill your wife? MP: …No. After 20 years he’s hardly going to say yes on national tv 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ — Joddleberry 🦖🦔🐱 (@Joddleberry) May 25, 2022

Others accused Schofield of being harsh after he made a joke about Peterson nearly falling down a staircase himself at the end of the interview:

I'm getting the impression Phillip doesn't quite believe he's innocent 😉 #thestaircase #ThisMorning — wicked dog (@animalmad08) May 25, 2022

Nothing short of aggressive and rude @Schofe no love for Michael Peterson but it was disgraceful and unprofessional — Aoife Dowling (@AoifeDowling1) May 25, 2022