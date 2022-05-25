Ellen DeGeneres opens up about her final week of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, ahead of the May 26 series finale, explaining why it was the right time to say goodbye.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, which took place a week before the daytime talk show’s series finale, DeGeneres shared that the finality of her show still hasn’t set in, despite having filmed the final week’s episodes in late April.

The comedian feels like it’s “the beginning of another summer break” and was told by her longtime friend and “very wise woman” Oprah Winfrey that she “won’t really feel it until September, when [she’d] normally go back [into production].”

As for how she felt during the final week of taping, DeGeneres surprisingly wasn’t emotional.

“I got really emotional about two months out,” she told the publication, in which she was “crying every day.”

“Even though it was my choice, and it’s the right choice, I knew it was time to end this chapter and to do something different. But still it was really emotional. But that last week I wasn’t because I really just wanted to enjoy it. I was very present for all of it.”

The beloved talk show host wanted the last two weeks to be “pure fun” because she knows the important role television plays in providing an escape for those who struggle with anxiety and depression like herself.

“We’re reminded every single day of what’s going on in the world, from a sick family member to wars and fires and global warming. There are so many different things that make you sad,” she explained. “I realize that that’s one hour a day that I’m helping somebody who needs to escape just like I do.”

After 19 seasons and over 3,200 episodes, DeGeneres is going to try and take Winfrey’s advice: “Don’t do anything for a year. No matter how good the offer is, just sit for a year.”

However, the TV personality revealed that she has “an incredible offer right now” along the lines of a “big juicy film role” that’s “really hard to say no to” because she’s “trying to sit still.”

She added that there are definitely “going to be some documentaries that I’d like to produce,” after she wraps her current documentary about her campus in Rwanda. DeGeneres noted that she’ll be heading there in a few weeks to shoot for the film and celebrate the opening of her 12-acre science and education campus, which focuses on saving wild mountain gorillas.

The writer and producer will also continue with both her Ellen Digital Ventures and A Very Good Production.

Ahead of her final bow on Thursday, DeGeneres revealed that she will “miss just about everything,” especially “the close proximity, love and energy that [she] felt every day” with her audience, staff, and guests.