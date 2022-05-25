Waxworks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been reunited with the British Royals in honour of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

The reunion comes as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare to return to the U.K. to take part in celebrations marking the Queen’s 70-year reign.

READ MORE: Meghan McCain On Her Close Friendship With ‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne, Insists The Pair ‘Bond Over Being Hated’

The couple will be displayed alongside figures of the Queen, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla. The waxworks have each been given a glamorous makeover, befitting of the important occasion.

Photo: Courtesy of Madame Tussauds

Kate dons a sparkling emerald Jenny Packham gown, which she wore during her state visit to Pakistan in 2019 and while attending The Royal Variety Show in 2021. Meghan is dressed in the red, caped Safiyaa gown worn on one of her last royal engagements at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall in March 2020. Camilla wows in a powder blue ball gown, while William, Harry and Charles wear dapper tuxedos.

The Queen’s figure is the 23rd of 24 created by Madame Tussauds London across her 70–year reign. She is dressed in a recreation of the white and silver lace dress, worn in the official Diamond Jubilee portrait photography, and covered in 53,000 Swarovski elements.

Tim Waters, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “With Harry and Meghan returning to the UK to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee it felt only right that our figures come together once more on our Royal Throne Room set to join in the family festivities.

READ MORE: Meghan McCain Reveals The Only ‘View’ Co-Host She Still Has A Relationship With

“Our much-loved Royal Family figures have also been given an elegant new look ahead of the much-anticipated celebrations, decked out in their black tie finery to mark this once in a lifetime occasion.

“At Madame Tussauds London we have a long history with The Royal Family, with British monarchs doing us the honour of sitting for our artists since 1809. We’re so proud this has continued into the 20th century and we continue celebrating major milestones for Her Majesty The Queen.”

Meghan and Harry’s return to the U.K. will be their family’s first visit since the couple stepped down from royal duties 2020.