Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Harry Styles is still a huge fan of his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift’s music.

The One Direction star couldn’t resist singing a tiny bit of Swift’s “22” after realizing it was an audience member’s birthday at his One Night Only gig in London, U.K. Tuesday.

He sang into the microphone, “I’m feeling 22, ooh ooh!”

READ MORE: Harry Styles Stops London Gig Mid-Song To Check On A Fan

📹 | Harry Styles singing ‘22’ by Taylor Swift on stage after a fan in the crowd told him it was their 22nd bday! #ONOLondon pic.twitter.com/Nf8oI6zdNV — Dr. Taylor Swift News 🧣 (@TSwiftNZ) May 25, 2022

Styles and Swift famously dated back in 2012 before breaking up in 2013.

READ MORE: Harry Styles Reads A Bedtime Story About ‘A House Full Of Love’ For CBeebies

They’re thought to have written songs about one another; Styles’ “Two Ghosts” and Swift’s aptly named single “Style”.

Howard Stern even commented on the duo’s brief romance as Styles promoted his new album Harry’s House on his show recently.

Stern noticed Styles had an album track called “Daylight” and wondered if it was a reference to Swift’s song of the same name on her 2019 album Lover.

Styles insisted it wasn’t, telling the host: “You know I’d love to tell you you’re spot-on, but you’re not.”