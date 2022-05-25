Click to share this via email

Idris Elba stars in the intense trailer for the upcoming thriller “Beast” in which he must fight for his family after crossing a massive rogue lion’s territory.

The actor plays Dr. Nate Daniels, a recently widowed husband who returns to South Africa, where he first met his wife, with his daughters to a game reserve managed by Sharlto Copley’s character Martin Battles, an old family friend and wildlife biologist.

The trip, which begins as a journey of healing, quickly turns into a heart-racing fight for survival when a lion, who views all humans as the enemy after surviving blood-thirsty poachers, begins stalking them.

Get ready for one hell of a ride. Trailer Tomorrow #BeastMovie pic.twitter.com/tSjEZSaM6b — beastmovie (@BeastMovie) May 24, 2022

Iyana Halley (“The Hate U Give”, “This is Us”) stars as Daniels’ 18-year-old daughter and Leah Sava Jeffries (“Empire”) plays his 13-year-old, Norah.

“Beast” hits theatres this summer on August 19.

