Sharon Osbourne and her family had a particularly difficult week.

Osbourne returned to Talk TV on Tuesday following a trip to the U.S.

The TV host detailed how her daughter Aimee Osbourne, 38, was recently trapped in a burning building that claimed one life and injured two others.

“She was trapped in the studio on the second floor and the fire was on the ground floor,” Osbourne said, according to TooFab. “And she couldn’t get out, the windows wouldn’t break in the studio, and she couldn’t get out. It was traumatizing for her really, and somebody died in the fire.”

Osbourne first touched on Aimee’s experience in an Instagram post on Friday.

“Today my daughter @aro_officialmusic was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer,” Osbourne wrote. “They are the lucky two that made it out alive.”

Osbourne’s family also had quite the bout with COVID. The television personality shared that she and her husband Ozzy Osbourne, as well as their daughter Kelly Osbourne, Kelly’s partner Sid Wilson of Slipknot and Ozzy’s nurse all contracted COVID.

If all that wasn’t enough, someone also stole Ozzy’s clothing.

“Yes, in a car, drove off with all his clothes for a photo shoot,” Sharon told TalkTV panelists Ian Collins, Vanessa Feltz, James Max and JJ Anisiobi.