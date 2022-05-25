Nick Jonas is very happy to be a father.

On Wednesday, the singer stopped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, and the host asked about becoming a parent with wife Priyanka Chopra.

READ MORE: Nick Jonas Gushes About His And Priyanka Chopra’s New Daughter Malti After NICU Stay: ‘She’s A Gift’

“It’s pretty wild. She’s the best. It’s just been a magical season of our life,” he said. “But it’s a blessing to have her home. It’s been wonderful.”

The couple welcomed their first child, Malti, together via a surrogate in January, but they only recently brought her home after the baby spent over 100 days in a neonatal intensive care unit.

Also on the show Clarkson plays a clip of Jonas’ “Jumanji” co-star Colin Hanks describing how he has been called “Fake Nick Jonas” in reference to the movie, even though it should be the other way around.

READ MORE: Nick Jonas Raves About Being A Dad, Jokes About Getting Parenting Advice: ‘Turns Out Everybody I Know Is A Newborn Care Specialist’

Noting that because of their long friendship, she shouldn’t get the two confused, Jonas tests Clarkson by calling her phone to reveal that she has him saved as “Fake Colin Hanks”.

“Look, it was funny,” Clarkson says, defending herself.

Jonas also revealed that he has only met Hanks once, despite playing different versions of each other in two “Jumanji” movies.