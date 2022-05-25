Click to share this via email

Drake has some very high praise for Haim.

On Tuesday, the sibling rock band comprised of Daniel, Alana and Este Haim stopped off in Toronto for a concert at Echo Beach.

After the show, the sisters popped up in more unexpected place, posing for a joyful photo with Drake in a post on his Instagram page.

“Just met the Beatles,” the Toronto-born rapper wrote in the caption.

Haim posted the photo on their own Instagram account as well, joking in response, “We’re the Beatles.

Fans of both Drake and Haim shared their excitement for the meetup.

drake showing love to haim… we appreciate jewish solidarity https://t.co/F7R7R44Ms5 — noa siegel (@thinkbri) May 25, 2022

need a drake x haim song expiditiously https://t.co/DSnZcd31X5 — SUNSET SESSIONS OUT NOW LINK IN BIO (@cameron_lush) May 25, 2022

If I get a drake and haim collab my life will be complete https://t.co/mi2EFoCZAk — Kennedy Lynn (@kennylynny) May 25, 2022

The band kicked off their One More Haim Tour in Las Vegas on April 24, and are scheduled to wrap things up with a show in Oregon on June 14. They’re set to make a stop in Vancouver on June 10.

On Twitter, fans in Toronto shared pictures and video from their Echo Beach concert.