Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, and Tate McRae have all released new music this week!

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – May 27, 2022

Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa & Young Thug – Potion

Calvin Harris teams up with Dua Lipa once again, alongside Young Thug, to gift fans the magical and sexy song “Potion”. The track infuses rock with some disco elements to create the perfect summer pop creation.

Tate McRae – “what would you do?”, plus I Used To Think I Could Fly (ALBUM)

Tate McRae’s debut album I Used To Think I Could Fly drops today and it includes her popular hits “what would you do?”, “she’s all I wanna be”, and “chaotic”. The album is a perfect blend of teen-angst heartbreak dashed with some emotional ballads.

Ed Sheeran – “One Life”

“One Life” was a track that Sheeran had originally created for the feature film “Yesterday”. Fans had been anticipating the release of this track and finally, it’s available on all streaming platforms. Ed broke the news on his social media platforms earlier this week that “One Life” and “Penguins” would drop with the re-release of his album =.

Kanye West & XXXTentacion – “True Love”

Kanye West and XXXTentacion’s new song has finally arrived! In the track Ye reflects on fatherhood, his previous relationship to Kim Kardashian, and much more. The song will be featured on Kanye’s new album Donda 2.

Kang Daniel – “Upside Down”

Kang Daniel is currently one of the hottest and bestselling K-pop male solo artists, and his new single “Upside Down” proves why. Kang is a triple threat as he also stars as the lead in his acting debut in Disney+’s K-drama “Rookie Cops”.

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include: JORDY – “Dry Spell”, Anne-Marie, Latto & NEIKED – “I Just Called”, blackbear & Machine Gun Kelly – “gfy”, Sean Paul, Gwen Stefani & Shenseea – “Light My Fire”, Birds of Bellwoods “One By One“, Interrupters – “Anything Was Better”, easy life & Kevin Abstract – “Dear Miss Holloway”, Alcover – “No Me Vio”, Bad Gyal – “La Prendo”, DeVries – “Just Me”, M.I.A – “The One” & Karl Wolf – “Don’t F With Me”,

Keep On Your Radar:

Post Malone – Twelve Carat Toothache (ALBUM)

Post Malone makes a grand return with his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which comes out on June 3, 2022.

BTS – Proof (ALBUM)

Popular, K-pop boy band BTS’s new album Proof drops June 10, 2022.

Conan Gray – superache (ALBUM)

Conan Gray’s new album superache is set for a June 24, 2022, release and will feature his previously released tracks “Memories” and “People Watching”.

Madonna – Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones

Madonna is releasing a greatest-hits album featuring 50 No. 1 hits from across four decades. The album drops June 24, 2022.

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up (ALBUM)

Luke Combs’ new album Growin’ Up will feature 12 songs, including “Tomorrow Me”. The album is set for release on June 24, 2022.

Journey – Freedom (ALBUM)

Journey are releasing their first studio album in over a decade on July 8, 2022. It will feature the new single “You Got The Best Of Me”.

Lizzo – Special (ALBUM)

Lizzo’s highly anticipated new album Special is headed for a summer release, on July 15, 2022. It will include her previously released tracks “Rumors” featuring Cardi B., “About Damn Time”, and the title track, which she performed on “SNL”.

Noah Cyrus – The Hardest Part

Noah Cyrus’s debut album The Hardest Part is set for release on July 15, 2022. The album will include the new song “I Burned LA Down”.

Superorganism – World Wide Pop

Superorganism announced their new album World Wide Pop, which comes out on July 15, 2022. It will feature the new single “Teenager” and artists such as Stephen Malkmus, CHAI, Pi Ja Ma, Gen Hoshino, and Dylan Cartlidge.