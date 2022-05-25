Click to share this via email

The final episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” airs in one day, and ahead of the broadcast a sneak peek at Ellen DeGeneres’ final entrance has been shared.

In the clip, the episode begins with a flashback to the very first episode, which featured DeGeneres watching herself on a TV screen before greeting the audience for the first time.

The clip then cuts to the present as DeGeneres walks out onstage for the final time.

The crowd immediately rises to their feet, greeting DeGeneres with thunderous applause.

DeGeneres looks out at the audience, apparently fighting back tears as she seems to be overcome with emotion.

“Welcome to our very last show,” she says after the applause dies down, just as the clip ends.

The series finale of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” airs Thursday, May 26.