Drake can hoop.

Drake, a fiercely passionate supporter of the Toronto Raptors and NBA superfan, lives that baller lifestyle through-and-through. In fact, Drizzy has a regulation-size OVO-branded basketball court inside the comfort of his Toronto super-home.

Drake is still living out his hoop dreams 😂 pic.twitter.com/epS87YSy23 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 24, 2022

Footage of a recent pick-up game emerged online and it turns out that Jake has a nasty fadeaway jumper. The “God’s Plan” rapper repeatedly found a home for his two-pointers and also splashed a sweet three-point shot with plenty of room in front.

A separate video shows the Canadian Grammy-winner casually tossing the alley-oop of the century. Drake casually lobs a basketball off a balcony over his shoulder. The ball bounces off the court, setting up Internet personality Anthony Hamilton Jr. to send home a slam dunk.

Drake is also putting in work with his son, Adonis, perhaps training the next basketball superstar.