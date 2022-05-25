Drake can hoop.
Drake, a fiercely passionate supporter of the Toronto Raptors and NBA superfan, lives that baller lifestyle through-and-through. In fact, Drizzy has a regulation-size OVO-branded basketball court inside the comfort of his Toronto super-home.
Drake is still living out his hoop dreams 😂 pic.twitter.com/epS87YSy23
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 24, 2022
Footage of a recent pick-up game emerged online and it turns out that Jake has a nasty fadeaway jumper. The “God’s Plan” rapper repeatedly found a home for his two-pointers and also splashed a sweet three-point shot with plenty of room in front.
A separate video shows the Canadian Grammy-winner casually tossing the alley-oop of the century. Drake casually lobs a basketball off a balcony over his shoulder. The ball bounces off the court, setting up Internet personality Anthony Hamilton Jr. to send home a slam dunk.
.@Drake with the alley-oop pass 🏀 pic.twitter.com/mCFp4eD98K
— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) May 24, 2022
Drake is also putting in work with his son, Adonis, perhaps training the next basketball superstar.