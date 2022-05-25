Britney Spears joins other celebrities and politicians in the call for action against gun violence.

The musician reacted to the news of the tragic shooting, which took the lives of 19 children and two adults in a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

Spears took to Instagram to express her sympathies.

“My heart is shattered,” she wrote. “I’m lost for words. My prayers are with the victims of Robb Elementary and their families. Our sympathies and condolences are just not enough.”

The pop singer didn’t stop there, however, and also called for change to prevent further tragedy.

“We have to take action,” she continued. “We need change. Enough is enough. We will keep our prayers coming even if it’s not enough to heal the loss.”

Other celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo and Finneas O’Connell have spoken on social media on the need for gun control laws in the wake of the latest mass shooting.